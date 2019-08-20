AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 66 115.25 N/A -2.68 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.78 N/A -3.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see AnaptysBio Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 and a Quick Ratio of 17. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s upside potential is 76.02% at a $75 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31% respectively. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has stronger performance than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.