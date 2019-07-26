AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Comparing side by side

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 69 292.67 N/A -2.68 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 29405.63 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see AnaptysBio Inc. and ObsEva SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AnaptysBio Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17 and 17 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ObsEva SA are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ObsEva SA.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.