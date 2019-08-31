AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 65 108.11 N/A -2.68 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2198.71 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates AnaptysBio Inc. and NantKwest Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. On the competitive side is, NantKwest Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s consensus target price is $75, while its potential upside is 84.50%. On the other hand, NantKwest Inc.’s potential downside is -3.85% and its consensus target price is $1.25. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AnaptysBio Inc. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Comparatively, NantKwest Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.