AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparison side by side

We are comparing AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 64 107.31 N/A -2.68 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AnaptysBio Inc. has a 82.48% upside potential and a consensus target price of $75. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a 424.11% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.8% respectively. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats AnaptysBio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.