AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Comparison side by side

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 67 140.61 N/A -2.68 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 59.31 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 and a Quick Ratio of 17. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.71 consensus target price and a 66.03% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.