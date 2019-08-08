AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 68 290.02 N/A -2.68 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 255.22 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. On the competitive side is, Homology Medicines Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, with potential upside of 129.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has stronger performance than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.