AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparison side by side

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 62 110.27 N/A -2.68 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.93 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AnaptysBio Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 and a Quick Ratio of 17. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s consensus price target is $75, while its potential upside is 83.96%. On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,303.51% and its consensus price target is $8. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has stronger performance than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.