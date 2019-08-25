AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Comparing side by side

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 66 109.03 N/A -2.68 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights AnaptysBio Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows us AnaptysBio Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Ratings and Recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

AnaptysBio Inc.’s upside potential is 86.06% at a $75 consensus price target. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc.’s potential upside is 73.25% and its consensus price target is $19.75. The results provided earlier shows that AnaptysBio Inc. appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional investors held 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance.

Cronos Group Inc. beats AnaptysBio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.