AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparing side by side

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 41 0.00 21.82M -2.68 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 56 0.76 4.23M 2.79 20.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 53,638,151.43% -15.8% -15% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 7,520,000.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

17 and 17 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. Its rival BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AnaptysBio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 44.45% for AnaptysBio Inc. with average target price of $48.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.8% respectively. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 12 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.