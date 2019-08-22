AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 66 117.28 N/A -2.68 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.17 N/A 0.10 39.39

Demonstrates AnaptysBio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AnaptysBio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s consensus price target is $75, while its potential upside is 72.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.