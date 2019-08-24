AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 66 109.03 N/A -2.68 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.12 N/A 0.10 39.39

In table 1 we can see AnaptysBio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AnaptysBio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

17 and 17 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. Its rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

AnaptysBio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc. has a 86.06% upside potential and an average target price of $75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.1% respectively. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.