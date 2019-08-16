AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Comparing side by side

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 67 135.21 N/A -2.68 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 and a Quick Ratio of 17. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and has 19.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AnaptysBio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AnaptysBio Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 50.03% for AnaptysBio Inc. with average price target of $75. Competitively the average price target of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 16.53% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, AnaptysBio Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.