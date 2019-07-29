AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Analysts See $-0.93 EPS; Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report $-0.93 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 63.16% from last quarter’s $-0.57 EPS. After having $-0.82 EPS previously, AnaptysBio, Inc.’s analysts see 13.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 164,836 shares traded. AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has declined 19.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAB News: 26/03/2018 – AnaptysBio Announces Positive Top-Line Proof-of-Concept Data For ANB020 In Moderate-to-Severe Baseline Adult Peanut Allergy Pat; 05/03/2018 – AnaptysBio 4Q Rev $3M; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 08/05/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.63; 01/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Announces ANB020 and ANB019 Clinical Data Presentations at the 2018 EAACI Congress; 05/03/2018 AnaptysBio 4Q Loss/Shr 30c; 08/05/2018 – AnaptysBio 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 04/04/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC ANAB.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 – AnaptysBio: Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents, Investments Will Fund Current Operating Plan Through End 2019

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 52 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 53 reduced and sold positions in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 53.00 million shares, down from 54.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 16.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 467,377 shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) has risen 3.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 6.33% of its portfolio in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 13.02 million shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 323,755 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 3.53% invested in the company for 846,709 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage.