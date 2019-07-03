AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Analysts See $-0.93 EPS; Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) Shorts Up By 0.26%

Assertio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT) had an increase of 0.26% in short interest. ASRT’s SI was 7.39M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.26% from 7.37M shares previously. With 493,000 avg volume, 15 days are for Assertio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s short sellers to cover ASRT’s short positions. The SI to Assertio Therapeutics Inc’s float is 13.67%. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 356,852 shares traded. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) has declined 45.45% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.88% the S&P500.

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report $-0.93 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 63.16% from last quarter’s $-0.57 EPS. After having $-0.82 EPS previously, AnaptysBio, Inc.’s analysts see 13.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 104,783 shares traded. AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has declined 19.19% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAB News: 29/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presents Updated ANB020 and ANB019 Clinical Data at the 2018 EAACI Congress; 05/03/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 26/03/2018 – AnaptysBio Announces Positive Top-Line Proof-of-Concept Data For ANB020 In Moderate-to-Severe Baseline Adult Peanut Allergy Patients; 05/03/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL FUND ITS CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH END OF 2019; 05/03/2018 AnaptysBio 4Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/04/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Adds AnaptysBio Inc., Exits Shire; 04/04/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC ANAB.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 2% Position in AnaptysBio Inc; 01/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Announces ANB020 and ANB019 Clinical Data Presentations at the 2018 EAACI Congress; 26/03/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC – NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED FROM STUDY

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $215.80 million. It offers Gralise , an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults.

