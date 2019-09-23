Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan Inc. 47 23.96 N/A -1.12 0.00 LivePerson Inc. 31 9.36 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anaplan Inc. and LivePerson Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Anaplan Inc. and LivePerson Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan Inc. 0.00% -55.2% -30.4% LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4%

Liquidity

Anaplan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, LivePerson Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. LivePerson Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anaplan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Anaplan Inc. and LivePerson Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 LivePerson Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$57.3 is Anaplan Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 8.11%. Competitively the average price target of LivePerson Inc. is $42, which is potential 10.03% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that LivePerson Inc. looks more robust than Anaplan Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of Anaplan Inc. shares and 84.3% of LivePerson Inc. shares. Anaplan Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of LivePerson Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anaplan Inc. -2.65% 13.04% 49.96% 88.54% 0% 114.54% LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98%

For the past year Anaplan Inc. was more bullish than LivePerson Inc.

Summary

LivePerson Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Anaplan Inc.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.