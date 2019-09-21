Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan Inc. 47 23.96 N/A -1.12 0.00 i3 Verticals Inc. 25 1.60 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anaplan Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Anaplan Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan Inc. 0.00% -55.2% -30.4% i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.3%

Liquidity

Anaplan Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor i3 Verticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Anaplan Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Anaplan Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 i3 Verticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Anaplan Inc.’s consensus price target is $57.3, while its potential upside is 8.11%. i3 Verticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus price target and a 23.61% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, i3 Verticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Anaplan Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anaplan Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 49.2% respectively. 1.2% are Anaplan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of i3 Verticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anaplan Inc. -2.65% 13.04% 49.96% 88.54% 0% 114.54% i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55%

For the past year Anaplan Inc. was more bullish than i3 Verticals Inc.

Summary

Anaplan Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors i3 Verticals Inc.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.