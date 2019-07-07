Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) Touches $52.97 High on Jul, 7; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lowered By $1.95 Million Its Genesco (GCO) Position

The stock of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) reached all time high today, Jul, 7 and still has $56.15 target or 6.00% above today’s $52.97 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.84 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $56.15 PT is reached, the company will be worth $410.52M more. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 1.14 million shares traded. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Genesco Inc (GCO) stake by 23.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 43,280 shares as Genesco Inc (GCO)’s stock rose 2.07%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 138,686 shares with $6.32M value, down from 181,966 last quarter. Genesco Inc now has $704.20M valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 184,812 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May; 15/03/2018 – Genesco Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.05-Adj EPS $3.45; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO STUDY USING UNIT SALE PROCEEDS ON BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – HAS AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD BY TWO DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 173,910 shares to 1.10 million valued at $82.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 29,310 shares and now owns 123,750 shares. Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was raised too.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.32 million activity. $24,000 worth of stock was sold by MASON KATHLEEN on Monday, January 7. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider DICKENS MARTY G sold $247,500. 22,760 shares valued at $1.07 million were sold by Dennis Robert J on Wednesday, January 23.

Among 3 analysts covering Genesco (NYSE:GCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genesco had 5 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 15. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Monday, March 11. Pivotal Research downgraded Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) on Wednesday, January 9 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Management Services holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 69,723 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 13,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 20,030 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). 140,590 are owned by American Century. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,803 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 30,175 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 7,821 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 0.01% or 33,869 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 55,384 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP accumulated 20,425 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anaplan has $50 highest and $45 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is -10.01% below currents $52.97 stock price. Anaplan had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report earnings on August, 27. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Anaplan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company has market cap of $6.84 billion. The firm delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India.