Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) Reaches $57.16 After 6.00% Down Move; Last Week TUI AG (LON:TUI) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Tui Ag Reg Shs (LON:TUI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tui Ag Reg Shs had 17 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TUI AG (LON:TUI) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 15 by UBS. UBS maintained TUI AG (LON:TUI) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, February 12 with “Sell”. UBS maintained TUI AG (LON:TUI) on Friday, May 10 with “Sell” rating. Citigroup upgraded TUI AG (LON:TUI) on Monday, February 4 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1150 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Monday, May 13 report. The stock of TUI AG (LON:TUI) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 21. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. See TUI AG (LON:TUI) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 730.00 New Target: GBX 720.00 Unchanged

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1300.00 New Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1200.00 New Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 670.00 New Target: GBX 730.00 Unchanged

09/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 1025.00 Initiates Starts

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 740.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Unchanged

01/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

The stock of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.57% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 691,064 shares traded. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $7.38B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $53.73 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PLAN worth $442.98 million less.

Analysts await Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report earnings on August, 27. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Anaplan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anaplan had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company has market cap of $7.38 billion. The firm delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India.

The stock decreased 0.17% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 845.6. About 623,723 shares traded. TUI AG (LON:TUI) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.