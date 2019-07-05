Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) Reaches $52.83 High on Jul, 5; Idacorp Has 1.2 Sentiment

The stock of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) reached all time high today, Jul, 5 and still has $57.06 target or 8.00% above today’s $52.83 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.82 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $57.06 PT is reached, the company will be worth $545.92M more. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 737,211 shares traded. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Idacorp Inc (IDA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 127 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 106 sold and decreased stakes in Idacorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 37.78 million shares, down from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Idacorp Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 89 Increased: 89 New Position: 38.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company has market cap of $6.82 billion. The firm delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India.

Among 2 analysts covering Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anaplan had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report earnings on August, 27. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Anaplan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 22.48 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, down 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDA’s profit will be $58.95M for 22.14 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 97,906 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management holds 2.41% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. for 156,914 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi owns 89,692 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 2.04% invested in the company for 282,161 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 412,187 shares.

