Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) Forms $55.62 Double Top; Southeastern Asset Management Increased Fedex (FDX) Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Fedex Corporation (FDX) stake by 10.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 274,350 shares as Fedex Corporation (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 2.92M shares with $529.12M value, up from 2.64M last quarter. Fedex Corporation now has $40.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.8. About 115,435 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) formed double top with $58.96 target or 6.00% above today’s $55.62 share price. Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) has $7.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.28% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 4.16M shares traded or 79.47% up from the average. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Anaplan has $5800 highest and $45 lowest target. $50’s average target is -10.10% below currents $55.62 stock price. Anaplan had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 29.39% above currents $153.8 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $202 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 31. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 12. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. 5,764 are held by Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd. Cypress Cap Gp owns 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,400 shares. Savant Capital Limited Co has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Company owns 12,457 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,700 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt invested in 4,637 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 51,529 shares. Trellus Mgmt Llc reported 9,200 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mackenzie owns 11,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Underhill Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 42,690 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc holds 31,189 shares. Cannell Peter B & stated it has 148,642 shares.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) stake by 137,208 shares to 512,901 valued at $350.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur stake by 127,674 shares and now owns 35,148 shares. United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.