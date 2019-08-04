Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan Inc. 42 27.21 N/A -1.12 0.00 LivePerson Inc. 28 8.42 N/A -0.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anaplan Inc. and LivePerson Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan Inc. 0.00% -55.2% -30.4% LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anaplan Inc. Its rival LivePerson Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. LivePerson Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anaplan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anaplan Inc. and LivePerson Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 LivePerson Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Anaplan Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -14.57% and an $47.67 average price target. Meanwhile, LivePerson Inc.’s average price target is $33.75, while its potential downside is -2.74%. Based on the results delivered earlier, LivePerson Inc. is looking more favorable than Anaplan Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of Anaplan Inc. shares and 84.3% of LivePerson Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Anaplan Inc. shares. Comparatively, LivePerson Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anaplan Inc. -2.65% 13.04% 49.96% 88.54% 0% 114.54% LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98%

For the past year Anaplan Inc. was more bullish than LivePerson Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors LivePerson Inc. beats Anaplan Inc.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.