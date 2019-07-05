Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Comparison side by side

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan Inc. 37 25.57 N/A -1.03 0.00 i3 Verticals Inc. 24 2.78 N/A -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Anaplan Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anaplan Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -33.5% -3.6%

Liquidity

Anaplan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, i3 Verticals Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Anaplan Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anaplan Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 i3 Verticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anaplan Inc.’s downside potential is -9.10% at a $47.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.2% of Anaplan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.8% of i3 Verticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Anaplan Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, i3 Verticals Inc. has 0.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anaplan Inc. -2.29% 6.93% 16.97% 56.81% 0% 43.1% i3 Verticals Inc. -2.79% -1.17% -6.06% 18.54% 0% -1.58%

For the past year Anaplan Inc. had bullish trend while i3 Verticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anaplan Inc. beats i3 Verticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.