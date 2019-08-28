Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Contrasting side by side

Both Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan Inc. 45 28.14 N/A -1.12 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 117 15.46 N/A 2.78 47.50

Table 1 demonstrates Anaplan Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anaplan Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan Inc. 0.00% -55.2% -30.4% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Liquidity

Anaplan Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aspen Technology Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Anaplan Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aspen Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Anaplan Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

The consensus target price of Anaplan Inc. is $50, with potential downside of -13.36%. Aspen Technology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $135 consensus target price and a 0.66% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aspen Technology Inc. is looking more favorable than Anaplan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of Anaplan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Anaplan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Aspen Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anaplan Inc. -2.65% 13.04% 49.96% 88.54% 0% 114.54% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year Anaplan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

Aspen Technology Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Anaplan Inc.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.