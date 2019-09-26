Analysts See $8.24 EPS for Biogen Inc. (BIIB); Last Week Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rambus has $1600 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 15.07% above currents $13.47 stock price. Rambus had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 18. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. See Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $8.24 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.84 EPS change or 11.35% from last quarter’s $7.4 EPS. BIIB’s profit would be $1.52B giving it 7.16 P/E if the $8.24 EPS is correct. After having $9.15 EPS previously, Biogen Inc.’s analysts see -9.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $235.9. About 1.13 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold Rambus Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 85.57 million shares or 15.15% less from 100.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc invested in 299,361 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 16.41 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L P reported 2.06M shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 341,098 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 101,185 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Amer Intl Grp has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) or 278,300 shares. Voya Inv Ltd holds 0% or 43,916 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 128,374 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 400 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 10,178 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 349,536 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd holds 0% or 305,907 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% stake.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services.

More notable recent Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rambus Tapes Out 112G XSR SerDes PHY on Leading-Edge 7nm Process – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rambus pays $65M for Verimatrix units – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rambus taps IDTI vet as COO – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rambus Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In ON Semiconductor And Rambus – Benzinga” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 322,419 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Rev $46.4M; 09/05/2018 – Rambus Makes Real-time Payments Safer With Payment Account Tokenization; 31/05/2018 – Rambus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for Jun. 7; 25/05/2018 – Rambus Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS SAYS A JV IN CHINA, RELIANCE MEMORY, HAS BEEN FORMED TO COMMERCIALIZE RESISTIVE RANDOM ACCESS MEMORY TECHNOLOGY, WITH PARTNER GIGADEVICE; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SIGNED A PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING TONGFANG MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 28c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rambus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMBS); 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Loss $38.9M; 02/04/2018 – Rambus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 5 analysts covering Biogen Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $241.80’s average target is 2.50% above currents $235.9 stock price. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen study stopped on safety concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biogen launches study of higher dose of Spinraza – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen down 3% on Tecfidera patent review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.46 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold Biogen Inc. shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 120,457 shares. Amp Invsts stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,109 shares. 2.48 million are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company. Birchview Cap Lp holds 0.71% or 5,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com holds 0.03% or 944 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Clean Yield Group Inc holds 1.11% or 13,142 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.36% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fiduciary has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 574,330 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 10,033 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Co holds 0.43% or 14,291 shares in its portfolio. Amer Financial holds 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 7,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 10,049 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.