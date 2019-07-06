Analysts See $7.58 EPS for Cable One, Inc. (CABO); MONOTARO CO LTD. OSAKA UNSPONSORED ADR (MONOY) SI Increased By 50%

Analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report $7.58 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 0.92% from last quarter’s $7.65 EPS. CABO’s profit would be $43.20M giving it 40.19 P/E if the $7.58 EPS is correct. After having $7.96 EPS previously, Cable One, Inc.’s analysts see -4.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $14.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1218.64. About 81,183 shares traded or 24.71% up from the average. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 62.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 13/03/2018 – Cable One Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Cable One Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 11 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cable One Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CABO); 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q EPS $7.08; 09/05/2018 – CABLE ONE INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $7.08; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE COMPLETES TERM LOAN B REPRICING; 13/03/2018 – PETER WITTY JOINS CABLE ONE AS SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY; 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE INC – CFO COYLE INTENDS TO RETIRE IN EARLY 2019

MONOTARO CO LTD. OSAKA UNSPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) had an increase of 50% in short interest. MONOY’s SI was 3,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 2,000 shares previously. With 17,900 avg volume, 0 days are for MONOTARO CO LTD. OSAKA UNSPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY)’s short sellers to cover MONOY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 5,778 shares traded. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.95 billion. The firm offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It has a 42.8 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses.

More notable recent Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "KeyBanc: Growth, Synergy Opportunities In Cable One-Fidelity Deal Justify Price Tag – Benzinga" on June 27, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: "Mary Meduski Joins Cable ONE Board of Directors – Arizona Daily Star" published on July 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cable One (NYSE:CABO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cable One had 6 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) rating on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $1115 target. FBR Capital maintained Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $1090 target. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 22.

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.03 billion. It offers products in various categories, such as health and safety protection equipment/signs; office tapes and cleaning supplies; logistics and packing goods; cutting tools; abrasive materials; measurement and surveying equipment; work, electric, and pneumatic tools; and spray oil, grease, adhesion, and repair welding supplies. It has a 71.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pneumatic and hydraulic equipment, and hoses; bearings, machine parts, and casters; electrical materials, control equipment, and ESD protection equipment; building hardware, building materials, and painting interior goods; pump, piping, and water circulation equipment, as well as electrical installation services; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive and truck equipment; bike and bicycle accessories; scientific research and development articles; kitchen equipment; agricultural materials and garden products; and medical and nursing care products.