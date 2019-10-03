Analysts See $5.53 EPS for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS); Shorts at Endava Plc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (DAVA) Lowered By 61.68%

Endava Plc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:DAVA) had a decrease of 61.68% in short interest. DAVA’s SI was 22,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 61.68% from 58,200 shares previously. With 151,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Endava Plc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:DAVA)’s short sellers to cover DAVA’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 178,880 shares traded or 143.58% up from the average. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has risen 59.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.14% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report $5.53 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.75 EPS change or 11.94% from last quarter’s $6.28 EPS. GS’s profit would be $1.99B giving it 8.96 P/E if the $5.53 EPS is correct. After having $5.81 EPS previously, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s analysts see -4.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.25. About 3.26 million shares traded or 45.22% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – Any systemic risk from Italy could push euro down “5 big figures” – Goldman; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 25/04/2018 – Booking Holdings to Attend the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MORE ACQUISITIONS POSSIBLE FOR MARCUS; 08/03/2018 – NORDEA NDA.ST : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 101.7 FROM SEK 100; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head; 02/04/2018 – Goldman says the market â€” including the bank itself â€” violated three fundamental rules of commodity investing; 08/05/2018 – Former Goldman Exec Gary Cohn expects the digital coin of the future will be simpler than bitcoin; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. It has a 87.47 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Endava plc American Depositary Shares (each representing one Class A Ordinary Share) (NYSE:DAVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Endava plc American Depositary Shares (each representing one Class A Ordinary Share) has $4200 highest and $3700 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is 7.78% above currents $36.65 stock price. Endava plc American Depositary Shares (each representing one Class A Ordinary Share) had 3 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3700 target. Citigroup maintained Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) on Friday, September 27 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Endava plc (DAVA) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Endava (DAVA) Reports Q4 EPS of GBP0.20 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endava Announces Date for Q4 FY2019 and FY2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 18.20% above currents $198.25 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NewsBreak: FireEye Reportedly Exploring Potential Sale; Shares Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley, Goldman to lead Airbnb listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.