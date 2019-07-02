Analysts See $5.22 EPS for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS); Shorts at AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (INNMF) Raised By 164.63%

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report $5.22 EPS on July, 16 before the open.They anticipate $0.76 EPS change or 12.71% from last quarter’s $5.98 EPS. GS’s profit would be $1.91B giving it 9.91 P/E if the $5.22 EPS is correct. After having $5.71 EPS previously, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s analysts see -8.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $206.86. About 2.46M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/03/2018 – ETSY – BOARD APPOINTED EDITH COOPER, FORMER PARTNER AND GLOBAL HEAD OF HUMAN CAPITAL FOR GOLDMAN SACHS, TO COMPANY’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Goldman Sachs and Affiliates; Changes Outlook to Negative on Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook on Holdco; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 10/04/2018 – MRC Global at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 07/03/2018 – U.S. INVESTMENT BANK TO RELOCATE MEMBERS OF STAFF IN DERIVATIVES, DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS WORKING ON GERMAN ACCOUNTS; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to be next president and CEO of Goldman Sachs; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $55 million to settle forex claims by Fed; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein prepares exit for as soon as year end: Report

AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INNMF) had an increase of 164.63% in short interest. INNMF’s SI was 21,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 164.63% from 8,200 shares previously. With 16,500 avg volume, 1 days are for AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INNMF)’s short sellers to cover INNMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.074 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley has 25,857 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. 66,161 were accumulated by Howard Management. Hartford Mngmt Inc reported 0.28% stake. Twin Capital Mgmt has 35,860 shares. West Family Invests holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 39,400 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com invested 0.35% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3 shares. Matthew 25 Management Corp invested 12.64% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California-based Dowling & Yahnke Lc has invested 0.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Roundview Limited Company holds 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 9,819 shares. Mai Mngmt reported 3,165 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clean Yield Gp holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Moreover, Rbf has 0.57% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Valley National Advisers accumulated 447 shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.68 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.61 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, January 8. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $218 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Societe Generale.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by:

More news for Amplia Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:INNMF) were recently published by: