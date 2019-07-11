Analysts See $4.64 EPS for Northrop Grumman (NOC); Brandywine Global Investment Management Raised By $1.46 Million Its Carmax (KMX) Stake

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report $4.64 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.71 EPS change or 18.07% from last quarter’s $3.93 EPS. NOC’s profit would be $783.64 million giving it 17.46 P/E if the $4.64 EPS is correct. After having $5.06 EPS previously, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s analysts see -8.30% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $324.06. About 440,704 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 12.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 21,152 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 185,209 shares with $12.93 million value, up from 164,057 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $14.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.41. About 1.12M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.73 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 17.28 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Northrop Grumman Corporation shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt has 3,443 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc holds 0.02% or 1,291 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 219,450 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.03% or 18,129 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 24,568 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca accumulated 22,987 shares. Marco Investment Limited Co invested in 0.55% or 11,025 shares. 5,082 were accumulated by Foster And Motley. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.24% or 3.94M shares in its portfolio. 833 are held by Parsons Capital Ri. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 1.23 million shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Among 5 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, January 14. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 102,617 shares to 1.45 million valued at $274.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 285,874 shares and now owns 3.79 million shares. Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Advisory Alpha Ltd Com invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sun Life Financial Incorporated owns 288 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Alliancebernstein Lp has 274,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,424 shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 240,631 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 954 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Ltd has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 6,346 shares. Howland Mngmt Lc owns 347,509 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd invested in 11,072 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 54,066 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 1.43 million shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,555 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KMX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, January 18. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim.

