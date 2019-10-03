Analysts See $4.60 EPS for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN); Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) Sentiment Is 0.8

Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.70, from 2.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 8 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 10 sold and reduced stakes in Ricebran Technologies. The investment professionals in our database now have: 3.28 million shares, down from 3.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ricebran Technologies in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report $4.60 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $1.15 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $5.75 EPS. AMZN’s profit would be $2.28B giving it 93.11 P/E if the $4.60 EPS is correct. After having $5.22 EPS previously, Amazon.com, Inc.’s analysts see -11.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 35.65% above currents $1713.23 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 23. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, September 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $260000 target.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$1,713, Is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intensified Antitrust Scrutiny Could Weigh on AMZN Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Amazon Stock Is a Buy â€” And it Might Really Hit $2,400 – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Expanding Its Brick-and-Mortar Presence – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Cuban Owns Almost $1B Of Amazon Stock, Calls It The ‘Best Startup In The World’ – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $847.46 billion. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services divisions. It has a 71.08 P/E ratio. The firm sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold Amazon.com, Inc. shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 220 were reported by Horan Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Hartford Financial Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 532 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 16,000 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants Inc reported 6,583 shares. Madrona Fincl Limited reported 198 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Bancshares stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated owns 467 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Tru has invested 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Fincl Services Inc reported 342 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Investment Nj stated it has 115 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams stated it has 2,607 shares. Hrt Lc has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,420 were reported by Sequoia Fin Advsrs Llc. Eidelman Virant, Missouri-based fund reported 5,715 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 123 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies for 679,104 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 44,075 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 52 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 42,408 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $397,954 activity.

The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 12,125 shares traded. RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has risen 18.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIBT News: 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Backs 2018 Rev $16M; 15/03/2018 RiceBran Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 26/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY NOW REPORTS 18.9 PCT STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF MARCH 21 VS A STAKE OF 16.2 PCT AS OF SEPT 13, 2017 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies to Relocate its Corporate Headquarters to the Woodlands in Texas as of May 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others; 16/04/2018 – Global Rice Bran Oil Market 2010-2017 & 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 23/04/2018 – DJ RiceBran Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIBT); 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Continues to Believe Balance Sheet Is Sufficient to Support Growth Plan for 2018 and Beyond; 15/03/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES RIBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN

More notable recent RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RiceBran Technologies Completes Debottlenecking Projects at Golden Ridge Rice Mills – PRNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RiceBran Technologies to Present at Lake Street’s 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference on September 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) CEO Brent Rystrom on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RiceBran Technologies Appoints Todd Mitchell Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) CEO Brent Rystrom on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company has market cap of $82.54 million. The firm makes and distributes stabilized rice bran in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It currently has negative earnings. It also extracts crude rice bran oil and defatted rice bran from rice bran, which are processed into refined rice bran oil, as well as compounded animal nutrition products for horses, cows, swine, sheep, and poultry; and various food and animal nutrition products derivatives and co-products.