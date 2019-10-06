Analysts See $4.52 EPS for Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH); CANNA-V-CELL SCIENCES CANADA (CNVCF) Shorts Increased By 4.61%

CANNA-V-CELL SCIENCES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CNVCF) had an increase of 4.61% in short interest. CNVCF’s SI was 22,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.61% from 21,700 shares previously. With 31,400 avg volume, 1 days are for CANNA-V-CELL SCIENCES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CNVCF)’s short sellers to cover CNVCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1033. About 1,000 shares traded. Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNVCF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to report $4.52 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $1.81 EPS change or 28.59% from last quarter’s $6.33 EPS. ARCH’s profit would be $72.04 million giving it 4.24 P/E if the $4.52 EPS is correct. After having $3.53 EPS previously, Arch Coal, Inc.’s analysts see 28.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 203,857 shares traded. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has risen 10.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCH News: 08/05/2018 – Arch Biopartners Completes Pre-IND Meeting with U.S. FDA on LSALT Peptide for Preventing Acute Kidney Injury in Cardiac Surgery; 16/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Arch Street Capital Acquires El Dorado Tech Center 100% Leased to GoDaddy; 08/03/2018 Arch Coal at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/04/2018 – Arch Coal, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing and Amendment to Credit Agreement; 17/05/2018 – Arch Insurance Europe Announces New SVP, Strategy & Distribution; 27/03/2018 – Arch Biopartners Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Its Novel Antibacterial Drug AB569, Designed to Target Chronic Infection and Antibiotic Resistance; 27/04/2018 – Arch Coal’s Very Bad Week — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Arch Street Capital Sells 11-Asset Industrial Portfolio for $156.7 Million; 12/03/2018 – Arch Therapeutics Provides Update on 510(k)

Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. produces and sell cannabis products for the medical and recreational markets. The company has market cap of $10.49 million. The firm was founded in 2018 and is based in Israel. It currently has negative earnings.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship mine is the Leer Complex located in Taylor County, West Virginia. It has a 4.23 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 12 active mines located in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming, and Colorado.

