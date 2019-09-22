Analysts See $4.50 EPS for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW); EDENRED MALAKOFF ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (EDNMF) Sellers Decreased By 0.12% Their Shorts

EDENRED MALAKOFF ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:EDNMF) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. EDNMF’s SI was 886,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 887,400 shares previously. It closed at $48.18 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report $4.50 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 7.40% from last quarter’s $4.19 EPS. GWW’s profit would be $245.58 million giving it 16.23 P/E if the $4.50 EPS is correct. After having $4.64 EPS previously, W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s analysts see -3.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $292.18. About 314,015 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Edenred SA designs and manages prepaid corporate solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.79 billion. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket CESU, Childcare Vouchers, etc.; expense management process solutions, such as Ticket Car, Ticket Clean Way, Repom, etc.; and incentive and rewards programs comprising Ticket Compliments, Ticket KadÃ©os, etc. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops secure solutions for public social programs, including prepaid solutions for the implementation of public policies in the areas of food, education, human services, agriculture, and transportation; and offers corporate payment solutions that enhance the management of inter-company cash flows made through checks or transfers.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $15.95 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 19.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold W.W. Grainger, Inc. shares while 201 reduced holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is -2.20% below currents $292.18 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $27600 target in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities.