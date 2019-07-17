Analysts See $4.18 EPS for Lennox International Inc. (LII); M&T Bank Lowered Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $4.18 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 13.90% from last quarter’s $3.67 EPS. LII’s profit would be $163.93M giving it 17.49 P/E if the $4.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.68 EPS previously, Lennox International Inc.’s analysts see 148.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $292.36. About 502,439 shares traded or 41.12% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million

M&T Bank Corp decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&T Bank Corp sold 3,701 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 8.35%. The M&T Bank Corp holds 54,611 shares with $6.63M value, down from 58,312 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $15.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 1.19M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.25M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

M&T Bank Corp increased Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 2,847 shares to 5,369 valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 84,803 shares and now owns 84,811 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity. Simon William S sold 1,565 shares worth $164,169.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Debates Darden’s Earnings: Low Bar Set For Guidance? – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Time to Buy Calls on This Restaurant Outperformer – Schaeffers Research” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 35 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 12. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 108,873 shares. Hoplite Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.09% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 5,437 shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 13,412 shares. California-based Ashfield Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 206,177 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has 0.11% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.02% or 10,712 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 484 shares stake. 3,000 were accumulated by Montgomery Inv Mngmt. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Jpmorgan Chase holds 239,451 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc has 3,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.32% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 223,800 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 46,688 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lennox International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Lennox International appoints Sherry L. Buck to board of directors – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lennox (LII) Announces Sherry L. Buck to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Weighs In on 2 Industrial Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Lennox International Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 92,446 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation stated it has 19,161 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 817 shares in its portfolio. 31,167 are owned by Horrell Capital Management. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 7,005 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.07% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 206,956 shares. 362,680 were reported by Northern Trust. Hightower Limited Liability Corp owns 4,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 10,000 shares stake. Mackenzie has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 58,744 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Shares for $146,885 were sold by Bedard Gary S. On Wednesday, February 13 Sessa Daniel M sold $1.27M worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 5,181 shares.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $11.47 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 30.39 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.