Analysts See $4.14 EPS for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG); Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Upped By $15.15 Million Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holding

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 20.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd acquired 261,240 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock rose 7.93%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 1.51M shares with $88.99 million value, up from 1.25 million last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $100.86B valuation. The stock decreased 5.35% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.92. About 3.03 million shares traded or 20.81% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS AGREED TO PROVIDE LEGAL ASSISTANCE TO MONGOLIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER IT REQUESTED HELP IN 2017; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Estimates US$800M in Australian Income Tax Payable on Coal Mine Sales; 22/03/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors Probe Rio Tinto Over Possible Mongolian Bribes; 15/05/2018 – Rio Tinto warns of threat from rising costs and resource nationalism; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Will Expand Driverless Trucks to 5th Pilbara Mine; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO TOTAL 2017 TAXES, ROYALTIES $5.1B; $3.8B IN AUSTRALIA; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Battles Fallout From Rusal Sanctions (Video); 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO STARTS BOND PURCHASE AND REDEMPTION PLAN; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Hail Creek and Valeria to Glencore for $1.7 bln; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report $4.14 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 12.20% from last quarter’s $3.69 EPS. WCG’s profit would be $208.29 million giving it 17.05 P/E if the $4.14 EPS is correct. After having $3.69 EPS previously, WellCare Health Plans, Inc.’s analysts see 12.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $282.4. About 73,033 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $14.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 28.12 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $305 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WellCare Health Plans, Inc. shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Fred Alger Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co holds 679,210 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Limited reported 0.03% stake. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hartford Inv Mngmt accumulated 5,568 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp owns 3 shares. Citigroup reported 41,499 shares. Asset Management One Com Limited reported 26,369 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 2.5% or 796,658 shares. Calamos Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 42,957 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Prns holds 0.07% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 12,000 shares. Adage Prtn Group Inc Limited Company stated it has 62,400 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt invested in 2,430 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pitcairn Company reported 1,400 shares stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 83,383 shares.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wayfair Inc (W) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Stock Is Cheap for a Reason – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rio Tinto had 11 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Investec downgraded the shares of RIO in report on Friday, February 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron ore prices fall on Chinese regulation concerns – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “21 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rio Tinto Poised To Climb Beyond $70 – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hexagon’s weak outlook pulls down European shares ahead of US jobs data – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Valeâ€™s Woes Keep Mounting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.