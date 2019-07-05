Analysts See $3.70 EPS for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG); Institute For Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 36.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 15,735 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 27,038 shares with $1.46M value, down from 42,773 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $238.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report $3.70 EPS on July, 23 after the close.They anticipate $0.83 EPS change or 28.92% from last quarter’s $2.87 EPS. CMG’s profit would be $101.43 million giving it 49.39 P/E if the $3.70 EPS is correct. After having $3.40 EPS previously, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s analysts see 8.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.09% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $730.98. About 225,804 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $20.04 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 99.9 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 711 shares. Bessemer Gru, New Jersey-based fund reported 476 shares. 121,586 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Company owns 20,799 shares. Allstate stated it has 915 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 21,770 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 123,120 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,309 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 287 were accumulated by Checchi Advisers Limited Liability. Clearbridge Ltd Co has 634,501 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 968 shares stake. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.44% stake. M&T Retail Bank Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. 60,000 shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P., worth $35.89M on Tuesday, February 12. $4.34 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Hartung Jack.

Among 15 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 27 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Tuesday, February 12. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $661 target. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $600 target in Friday, February 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 17 by Maxim Group.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Management reported 830,396 shares. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Company Oh has 0.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 2.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 49,645 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Management owns 2.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,201 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.66% or 18,290 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc owns 61.84 million shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Accuvest Global Advsrs holds 0.27% or 9,134 shares. Smith Asset Group LP holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. 153,515 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins Co. Edgestream Partners LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,806 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 1.97% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 541,652 shares. Mairs Power owns 37,184 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 2.04M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16.