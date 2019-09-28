Analysts See $3.59 EPS for Lennox International Inc. (LII); WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN ORDINARY SHARE (WXIBF) Sellers Decreased By 12.67% Their Shorts

WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:WXIBF) had a decrease of 12.67% in short interest. WXIBF’s SI was 2.37M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.67% from 2.71 million shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 911 days are for WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:WXIBF)’s short sellers to cover WXIBF’s short positions. It closed at $10.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $3.59 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.87 EPS change or 31.99% from last quarter’s $2.72 EPS. LII’s profit would be $139.03M giving it 16.82 P/E if the $3.59 EPS is correct. After having $3.74 EPS previously, Lennox International Inc.’s analysts see -4.01% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $241.58. About 185,067 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent

WuXi Biologics Inc., an investment holding company, provides integrated biologics outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.61 billion. The firm offers services for the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant therapeutic proteins, fusion proteins, vaccines, blood and blood components, allergenics, somatic cells, gene therapy, and tissues. It has a 221.87 P/E ratio. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.36 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 26.72 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.