Analysts See $3.59 EPS for Amgen Inc. (AMGN); Prestige Brands Holdings Has 1.11 Sentiment

Analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report $3.59 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 6.27% from last quarter’s $3.83 EPS. AMGN’s profit would be $2.19 billion giving it 12.95 P/E if the $3.59 EPS is correct. After having $3.56 EPS previously, Amgen Inc.’s analysts see 0.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc (PBH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 99 funds started new or increased positions, while 89 sold and trimmed stakes in Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 62.91 million shares, down from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Prestige Brands Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 65 Increased: 70 New Position: 29.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for 198,850 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 151,300 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.7% invested in the company for 333,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,804 shares.

Analysts await Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. PBH’s profit will be $32.26M for 12.56 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66. About 371,629 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold Amgen Inc. shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mig Cap Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gradient Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Auxier Asset holds 6,108 shares. 40,702 are held by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cleararc holds 9,595 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 30,860 shares. Old Point Trust And Services N A has 2.91% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 29,423 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md owns 2.54 million shares. Mckinley Capital Limited Delaware has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bluefin Trading Limited invested in 1,239 shares. Ima Wealth invested 0.9% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Greatmark Investment Partners Inc invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kentucky Retirement System has 0.5% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D sold $380,000 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, February 7.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Amgen had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Monday, January 28. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.41 billion. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism ; and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine.