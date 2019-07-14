Analysts See $3.54 EPS for Suzuki Motor (SZKMY); Ing Groep Nv Has Boosted Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding

Ing Groep Nv increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 13.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv acquired 8,916 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 75,865 shares with $13.96M value, up from 66,949 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $45.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 1.00M shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE

Analysts expect Suzuki Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to report $3.54 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $3.27 EPS change or 48.02% from last quarter’s $6.81 EPS. SZKMY’s profit would be $408.77M giving it 11.90 P/E if the $3.54 EPS is correct. After having $9.90 EPS previously, Suzuki Motor Corporation’s analysts see -64.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $168.51. About 10,843 shares traded or 34.95% up from the average. Suzuki Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.46 billion. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio.

Ing Groep Nv decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 209,001 shares to 5,330 valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 34,672 shares and now owns 132,261 shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.07% or 6,247 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc owns 144,521 shares. Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.18% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 22,822 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.34% stake. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 684 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. has invested 0.24% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Voya Investment Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Ithaka Ltd Liability Company has 1.43% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 48,943 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Bailard invested in 2,200 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.58% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 0.05% or 30,496 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,900 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 86,227 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $49.92 million activity. ALTSHULER DAVID also sold $780,598 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4. The insider Arbuckle Stuart A sold 18,309 shares worth $3.41 million. $759,367 worth of stock was sold by Silva Paul M on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Sachdev Amit sold $6.32 million. LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $6.01 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4. The insider Parini Michael sold 3,450 shares worth $658,674.

Among 7 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Thursday, March 7 report.