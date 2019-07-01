Analysts See $3.54 EPS for Suzuki Motor (SZKMY); 5 Analysts Bullish The Kroger Co. (KR)

Analysts expect Suzuki Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to report $3.54 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $3.27 EPS change or 48.02% from last quarter’s $6.81 EPS. SZKMY’s profit would be $395.30 million giving it 13.56 P/E if the $3.54 EPS is correct. After having $9.90 EPS previously, Suzuki Motor Corporation’s analysts see -64.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.32% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $192. About 1,496 shares traded. Suzuki Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $30 target. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 29. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. See The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $27 Initiates Coverage On

14/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 4.42M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – Instacart Expands Kroger Partnership Amid Amazon Squeeze; 07/03/2018 – Kroger Participates in Natural Products Expo West; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.30 billion. It also makes and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It has a 9.44 P/E ratio. The firm operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold The Kroger Co. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 8,282 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Yorktown Mngmt And Rech holds 0.23% or 29,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 20.41M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 85,189 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc holds 11,724 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 406 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 11,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,000 are owned by Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mgmt. Cibc State Bank Usa reported 0.11% stake. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 107,189 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York stated it has 0.15% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things Kroger Wants Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kroger: Some Bargain Shopping – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger’s Earnings: Better, Just Not Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.44 billion. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc. It has a 9.77 P/E ratio.