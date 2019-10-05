Analysts See $3.46 EPS for Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN); Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Sentiment Is 0.68

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 82 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 120 cut down and sold their positions in Gulfport Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 154.68 million shares, down from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gulfport Energy Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 86 Increased: 57 New Position: 25.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $414.43 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 0.83 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 6.61% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation for 11.46 million shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 4.14 million shares or 5.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 1.52% invested in the company for 656,000 shares. The New York-based Deltec Asset Management Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, a Indiana-based fund reported 1.20 million shares.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44M for 2.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the firm operated approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 5 hotels. It has a 19.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Cedar Fair, L.P. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 71,910 shares. Interocean Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 4,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 34,898 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,384 shares. M&R Mngmt invested 0.08% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 202,908 shares. Overbrook Management invested in 283,063 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 537,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De reported 50,683 shares stake. Aull And Monroe Inv has 1.5% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 59,416 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 5,230 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 46,002 shares. Raymond James Financial holds 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 22,849 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 81,838 shares.

