Analysts See $3.42 EPS for Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH); DEBENHAMS PLC ORD 0.01P (LON:DEB) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Debenhams PLC (LON:DEB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Debenhams PLC had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Monday, March 11 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Liberum Capital. Peel Hunt maintained DEBENHAMS PLC ORD 0.01P (LON:DEB) on Tuesday, February 12 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, March 5. See DEBENHAMS PLC ORD 0.01P (LON:DEB) latest ratings:

09/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1.00 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1.00 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1.00 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 5.00 New Target: GBX 3.00 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1.00 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1.00 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 4.00 New Target: GBX 1.00 Maintain

12/02/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 4.00 Maintain

04/02/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 10.00 New Target: GBX 5.00 Maintain

16/01/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5.00 New Target: GBX 10.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to report $3.42 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $1.16 EPS change or 51.33% from last quarter’s $2.26 EPS. ARCH’s profit would be $57.51M giving it 6.60 P/E if the $3.42 EPS is correct. After having $3.36 EPS previously, Arch Coal, Inc.’s analysts see 1.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 125,982 shares traded. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has risen 19.35% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCH News: 08/05/2018 – Arch Biopartners Completes Pre-IND Meeting with U.S. FDA on LSALT Peptide for Preventing Acute Kidney Injury in Cardiac Surgery Patients; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arch Coal Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCH); 18/05/2018 – Arch Coal Rewards Eight High School Graduates with Annual Scholarships; 26/04/2018 – ARCH COAL INC ARCH.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.40/SHR; 21/03/2018 – ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC – PRE-IND MEETING WITH U.S. FDA DIVISION OF CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL PRODUCTS DCRP WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ARCH COAL INC ARCH.N – AT NEW MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE, ARCH’S THERMAL SALES ARE MORE THAN 90 PERCENT COMMITTED FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Arch Coal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ARCH PRESIDENT PAUL LANG SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARCH STREET CAPITAL SELLS 11-ASSET INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $156.7 MILLION; 12/03/2018 – Arch Therapeutics Provides Update on 510(k)

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship mine is the Leer Complex located in Taylor County, West Virginia. It has a 5.49 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 12 active mines located in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming, and Colorado.

More notable recent Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arch’s Black Thunder Mine Honored with 2018 Wyoming DEQ Reclamation Award – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Low Prices And High Waters Backing Coal Railcars Into Storage – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Peabody Energy, Arch Coal form JV to combine PRB, Colorado assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company has market cap of GBP. The firm offers products in the categories of womenÂ’s wear, menÂ’s wear, childrenÂ’s wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, home, and others. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal brands include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring.

It closed at GBX 1.83 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.