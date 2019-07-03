Analysts See $-3.32 EPS for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE); Shorts at Graniteshares Hips US High Income Etf (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Raised By 131.34%

Graniteshares Hips US High Income Etf (NYSEARCA:HIPS) had an increase of 131.34% in short interest. HIPS’s SI was 15,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 131.34% from 6,700 shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Graniteshares Hips US High Income Etf (NYSEARCA:HIPS)’s short sellers to cover HIPS’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 2,286 shares traded. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) has risen 3.71% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report $-3.32 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $2.96 EPS change or 822.22% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-3.37 EPS previously, Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -1.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $180.47. About 190,042 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Innersight Entertainment Introduces Book Two in Seven-Part Sage Alexander Series; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 11/05/2018 – Sage Gold Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: Changes Made to Address 1H Sales Issues; Acceleration Expected in 2H; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity. Kanes Stephen sold 22,948 shares worth $3.44 million. FRATES JAMES M had sold 7,500 shares worth $1.01M on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Company Brokerage Incorporated reported 6,214 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs owns 3 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.21 million shares. California-based Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 20,189 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 28,873 shares. 1.05M were reported by Franklin Res. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc invested in 14,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fin has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 6,497 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.32% or 5,487 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Amer Intl Grp invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,617 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Incorporated accumulated 0% or 545 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $215 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Ladenburg. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $9.23 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The company's product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and Parkinson's diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.