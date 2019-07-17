Analysts See $-3.32 EPS for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE); Medifast (MED)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report $-3.32 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $2.96 EPS change or 822.22% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-3.37 EPS previously, Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -1.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $180.79. About 97,853 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold Delayed in Completion of Annual Filings; 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21; 01/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 2; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: Changes Made to Address 1H Sales Issues; Acceleration Expected in 2H; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 10/04/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS SPOKESWOMAN CONFIRMS CANCELLATION IN EMAIL; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Organic Revenue Growth 6.3%; 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $9.25 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The company's product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and Parkinson's diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 20.83 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.