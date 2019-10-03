Analysts See $3.31 EPS for Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX); Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lifted American Tower New (AMT) Position

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report $3.31 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 12.97% from last quarter’s $2.93 EPS. BDX’s profit would be $893.54 million giving it 18.83 P/E if the $3.31 EPS is correct. After having $3.08 EPS previously, Becton, Dickinson and Company’s analysts see 7.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $249.37. About 249,917 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 10.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired 2,917 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 29,678 shares with $6.07M value, up from 26,761 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $98.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $222.35. About 701,460 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is 1.49% above currents $222.35 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, July 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, August 19 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 6,178 shares to 48,410 valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 5,429 shares and now owns 8,991 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) was reduced too.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing In American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “5 REIT Stocks for Your Short-Term Watchlist – Schaeffers Research” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Tower goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower prices $1.35B in debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Retail Bank Usa stated it has 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 369 were accumulated by Kistler. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.25% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 35,806 shares. 13,079 were accumulated by Private Trust Na. Whittier Tru has 0.54% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Davy Asset Mngmt has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.09% or 25,950 shares. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). North reported 2.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). American Century invested in 0.32% or 1.57M shares. Richard C Young & Company accumulated 40,450 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Element Mngmt Lc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hillsdale Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 9.88% above currents $249.37 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, September 6. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.32 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 87.25 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.