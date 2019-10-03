Analysts See $3.22 EPS for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO); Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Decreased Intuit (INTU) Holding

Analysts expect Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to report $3.22 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $3.17 EPS change or 6,340.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. CTO’s profit would be $15.87M giving it 5.01 P/E if the $3.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s analysts see 1,050.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) has declined 1.32% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 29 Days; 17/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka 1Q EPS $1.96; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of; 15/03/2018 Consolidated-Tomoka Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – ISS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 26/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.96; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS, Glass-Lewis Concluded None of Wintergreen Nominees Have Relevant Real-Estate Operating Experience; 16/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CTO HLDRS VOTE FOR DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 25.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii sold 8,129 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 23,861 shares with $6.24 million value, down from 31,990 last quarter. Intuit now has $68.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $260.45. About 1.08M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware

More notable recent Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s (NYSEMKT:CTO) Shareholders Feel About The 33% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s (NYSEMKT:CTO) 16% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated-Tomoka’s deal to sell LPGA golf club falls apart – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $317.84 million. The firm owns and manages commercial real estate properties. It has a 11.78 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuit: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit: Way Ahead Of The Competition – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks for Investors to Buy Heading into October – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit: Multi-Year Double-Digit Compounder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cadence Bank Na has 0.25% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Primecap Ca owns 3.43M shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Cibc Mkts reported 75,399 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,659 shares. Eastern Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Oakworth, Alabama-based fund reported 1,097 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 457,836 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Llc has 228,021 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership has 1.72% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.79% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Barbara Oil holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 800 shares. Davis R M Inc owns 200,770 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.09% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). New Jersey-based Nuwave Mgmt Lc has invested 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 12.36% above currents $260.45 stock price. Intuit had 16 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 26 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28500 target in Friday, May 24 report. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, August 23. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank.