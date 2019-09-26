Analysts See $3.18 EPS for Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP); Bridge Bancorp Has 1.31 Sentiment

Analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report $3.18 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 2.91% from last quarter’s $3.09 EPS. ROP’s profit would be $330.72M giving it 27.90 P/E if the $3.18 EPS is correct. After having $3.07 EPS previously, Roper Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 3.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $354.94. About 10,069 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 42 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 32 cut down and sold holdings in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 11.42 million shares, down from 11.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Bridge Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 28 Increased: 30 New Position: 12.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $36.91 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 33.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 1.05% above currents $354.94 stock price. Roper Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Roper Technologies, Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co has invested 1.2% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 26,039 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 172 shares. L S Advsr owns 1,695 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 917 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 100,541 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc stated it has 0.18% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hikari Pwr holds 2.79% or 70,600 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.21% or 290,431 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.15% or 30,201 shares. Hm Payson & reported 627 shares stake. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 920 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 14,474 shares. 5,131 were reported by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. holds 4.01% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for 2.19 million shares. Ulysses Management Llc owns 378,805 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 0.65% invested in the company for 85,036 shares. The North Carolina-based Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 228,027 shares.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $605.56 million. The Company’s deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.32 million for 11.37 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.