Analysts See $3.17 EPS for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ); Cryoport (CYRX) Shorts Raised By 1.89%

Cryoport Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) had an increase of 1.89% in short interest. CYRX’s SI was 4.96M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.89% from 4.87 million shares previously. With 135,800 avg volume, 37 days are for Cryoport Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s short sellers to cover CYRX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 173,067 shares traded. Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has risen 71.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CYRX News: 06/03/2018 Cryoport Reports 56% Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ CryoPort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYRX); 06/03/2018 – CryoPort 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 03/05/2018 – Cryoport Revenue Grows 48% for First Quarter; 62% in Biopharma; 10/04/2018 – CryoPort at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – CryoPort at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Rounds Report: CryoPort Rallied While The FDA Approved Palynziq; 16/04/2018 – CryoPort at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Janney Today; 03/05/2018 – CRYOPORT INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 06/03/2018 – CRYOPORT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $3.17 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 1.93% from last quarter’s $3.11 EPS. JAZZ’s profit would be $180.79M giving it 10.96 P/E if the $3.17 EPS is correct. After having $3.27 EPS previously, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s analysts see -3.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.96. About 157,067 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Company holds 0.07% or 3,138 shares. 1,000 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lc. Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 16,140 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 7 shares. Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,699 shares. 5,704 are owned by Profund Ltd Com. British Columbia Invest Management Corp owns 16,438 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1.00M were accumulated by Lsv Asset. 6,853 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 6,654 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 1,660 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 14,191 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 410,994 shares. 3,655 were reported by Oak Assoc Oh. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.33% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.93 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 17.27 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jazz (JAZZ) Acquires Early-Stage Precision Oncology Asset – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JAZZ or PCRX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals inks deal for pan-RAF inhibitor program – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Healthcare Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company (JAZZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. H.C. Wainwright maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

CryoPort, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $688.43 million. The firm offers Cryoportal, a cloud logistics management software that automates the entry of orders, prepares customs documentation, and facilitates status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which are cryogenic dry vapor shippers that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; CryoPort Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper, which is in dry vapor form and based on the standard dry shipper technology, and utilizes an absorbent material to hold LN2.