Analysts See $3.16 EPS for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO); LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial has $11000 highest and $82 lowest target. $97.33’s average target is 31.90% above currents $73.79 stock price. LPL Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. See LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) latest ratings:

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $3.16 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 5.33% from last quarter’s $3 EPS. COO’s profit would be $156.38M giving it 26.31 P/E if the $3.16 EPS is correct. After having $2.94 EPS previously, The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 7.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $332.61. About 382,723 shares traded or 35.27% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.46 billion. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. It has a 39.07 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Piedmont Inc holds 1,360 shares. 942 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile reported 4,398 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested in 2,839 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Nomura Hldg has 0.06% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 31,094 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 754 shares. 3,370 were accumulated by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 412,130 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.05% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 2.31M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Eagle Asset reported 1,764 shares.

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $73.79. About 343,272 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.07 billion. The Company’s brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fee platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities.