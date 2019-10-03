Analysts See $3.14 EPS for Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD); Barclays Plc Has Boosted Its Crocs (CROX) Holding

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.14 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 10.95% from last quarter’s $2.83 EPS. LAD’s profit would be $74.10 million giving it 10.06 P/E if the $3.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.95 EPS previously, Lithia Motors, Inc.’s analysts see 6.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 162,195 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C

Barclays Plc increased Crocs Inc (CROX) stake by 5587.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barclays Plc acquired 134,095 shares as Crocs Inc (CROX)’s stock declined 18.39%. The Barclays Plc holds 136,495 shares with $2.70 million value, up from 2,400 last quarter. Crocs Inc now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 1.05 million shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs

Among 3 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Crocs has $35 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is -3.71% below currents $28.3 stock price. Crocs had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $29 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Susquehanna maintained Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold CROX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 63.83 million shares or 4.32% less from 66.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Landscape Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 152,991 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.07% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Parametric Port Assocs stated it has 196,120 shares. Pnc Financial Inc has 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 2,833 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 46,439 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 65,836 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 22,258 shares. Blackstone Gp has 6.90 million shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 34,465 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 33,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). 164,836 were accumulated by Fund Mgmt.

Barclays Plc decreased Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) stake by 208,769 shares to 58,150 valued at $270,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc (Put) stake by 9,700 shares and now owns 32,300 shares. Chemours Co (Call) was reduced too.

More notable recent Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Higher pricing at Crocs attracts attention – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike earnings help lift retail – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crocs, Inc. (CROX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Hightower Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Gam Ag invested in 7,822 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Advisors Preferred Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 305 shares. Vanguard Group reported 2.25M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Abrams Lp stated it has 2.30 million shares or 7.42% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Morgan Stanley holds 202,151 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Limited Liability stated it has 45,906 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smith Graham Communication Invest Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 1.12% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Proshare Advisors Lc reported 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,392 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Com reported 0.05% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lithia Motors, Inc. Stores Named â€œBest Dealerships to Work Forâ€ by Automotive News – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Lithia Motors, Inc.’s (NYSE:LAD) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.