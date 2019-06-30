Analysts See $3.12 EPS for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM); Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $3.12 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $3.25 EPS. MLM’s profit would be $195.30 million giving it 18.44 P/E if the $3.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s analysts see 358.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $230.11. About 924,835 shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Waste Connections had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) rating on Thursday, April 4. UBS has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. See Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $95.58. About 975,594 shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has risen 24.96% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WCN News: 02/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 55C; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS EXEC TRANSITION PLAN; 06/03/2018 FTC: 20180809: Waste Connections, Inc.; Waste Technologies LLC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Waste Connections; 04/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS INC WCN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS, FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – Waste Connections Appoints Worthing Jackman Pres; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q EPS 47c; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE NOT DISCLSOED – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Waste Connections, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 155,678 shares or 101.55% more from 77,239 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Llc holds 231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc owns 4,820 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) invested in 0.1% or 62,788 shares. Frontier Invest holds 0.06% in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Waste Connections, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCN) ROE Of 8.3%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Waste Connections’ Guidance Looks Increasingly ‘Realistic,’ Analyst Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arista Networks Inc (ANET) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $25.20 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production . It has a 46 P/E ratio. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Co holds 0.02% or 8,304 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group invested in 0.05% or 6.77M shares. First Mercantile reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Heritage Invsts invested in 1.2% or 100,367 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,877 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 1.25% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 8,469 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,475 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 31,643 shares. Griffin Asset Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,892 shares. Amp Invsts invested in 0.02% or 15,932 shares. Scout Investments reported 50,042 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 2,275 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 11 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 3 by Citigroup. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Friday, February 15. J.P. Morgan initiated Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank.