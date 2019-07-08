Analysts See $3.11 EPS for Parker-Hannifin (PH); Last Week Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Analysts

Among 10 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Best Buy Co had 19 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $77 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BBY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. CFRA downgraded Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on Wednesday, February 27 to “Sell” rating. Jefferies maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. See Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report $3.11 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 3.42% from last quarter’s $3.22 EPS. PH’s profit would be $398.97 million giving it 13.33 P/E if the $3.11 EPS is correct. After having $3.17 EPS previously, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s analysts see -1.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.87. About 448,610 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Rech Incorporated owns 3,905 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 215,439 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Blair William And Communication Il owns 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 9,014 shares. Selz Cap Lc reported 1.3% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Jag Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.26% or 9,382 shares in its portfolio. City Holdings invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 86,582 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Communications stated it has 19,800 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Asset One Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.38% or 596,840 shares. Georgia-based Decatur Capital Mngmt has invested 1.47% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Llc owns 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 107 shares. Comerica State Bank has 0.04% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 25,007 shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.28 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. It has a 15.21 P/E ratio. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Among 6 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Parker Hannifin had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight”. Vertical Research downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $175 target in Friday, February 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 1. Barclays Capital maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $186 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $180 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares were sold by Gentile Thomas C. Bowman William R also sold $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 7 the insider OBOURN CANDY M sold $150,178.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $19.27 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 13.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold Best Buy Co., Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Lsv Asset owns 3.49M shares. Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 56,145 shares. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.03% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 4,719 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc owns 338,974 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 114,893 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Coatue Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 9,481 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Alps owns 15,711 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has 35,646 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). State Street invested in 0.06% or 11.44M shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 9,100 shares.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 1.71M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: FBI paid Best Buy `informants’ to search customers’ computers for kiddie porn; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – FIVE-YEAR FACILITY AGREEMENT WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $1.25 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy to Stop Selling Huawei Phones; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS FIRE EDITION SMART TVS BY INSIGNIA & TOSHIBA; 06/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO – FOLLOWING SALES ANTICIPATED UNDER PLAN, CEO JOLY WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN ABOUT 90 PCT OF HIS CURRENT HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Best Buy stopping orders from Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 75C